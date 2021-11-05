Childrens Advocacy Network upcoming fundraiser, online and in person

Increasing community protective factors helps build resiliency in our children and families.

The Childrens Advocacy Network Therapy Program has began expanding into direct support for caregivers of children in care, as well as implementing Therapist Network Meetings in Cenla to help bridge the gap so we can become a more trauma informed community.

Register for the Virtual Silent Auction today and take a look at all the silent auction items now open for early viewing.

Bidding begins Nov. 8th. Go to https://cenlacan.cbo.io and register.

There’s still time to get tickets to the in-person gala and live auction: http://www.childrensadvocacy.net