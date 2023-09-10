Children’s Advocacy Network Trains Volunteers to Support Abused Children

According to the National Children’s Advocacy Center, about 1 in 10 children are sexually abused and will experience abuse before the age of 18.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how volunteers are trained to speak up for the voiceless.

Louisiana CASA works to empower abused and neglected children.

Volunteer Coordinator Shana Hartman says, “I actually wanted to be a part of the CASA program for a long time. I went to college for social work and kind of specialized in child welfare, and so I knew I wanted to be part of the CASA program.”

In central Louisiana, there are over 300 kids in foster care and only 100 CASA volunteers.

“We have a huge need here in Rapides Parish, but also in the surrounding parishes, so we always need more. We just always trying to get more people in the community to come help.”

In eight classes, volunteers learn how to investigate and monitor foster care cases.

“We teach them what it means to be a CASA volunteer, the roles, the expectations, and kind of go through a step-by-step scenario of different things that they would come across being a CASA volunteer.”

Hartman says they need help to secure safe homes for children in need.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping children. I taught preschool and then I worked at the Treehouse Children’s Museum. So, working with kids has always been something I wanted to do to kind of help and make a difference in our community.”

Once appointed by a judge, volunteers visit children monthly and report any incidents of abuse to local police.

The Children’s Advocacy Network will have classes Tuesdays and Thursdays in September at 5 PM.