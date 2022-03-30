Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Children’s Advocacy Network Holds Prayer Vigil for Abused Children

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Children’s Advocacy Network is fighting to bring an end to child abuse.

Their goal is to keep children safe.

 

A prayer vigil will be held at the Pineville flagpole on Friday, April 1st at 12 noon.

It is a moment of silence to pray for those who have lost their lives to abuse.

 

Kendra Gauthier is passionate about speaking up for the voiceless.

Her agency helps abused children through art therapy.

Children play with toys to cope with the trauma.

 

The agency is always looking for CASA volunteers.

They are advocates who speak on behalf of an abused child.

She says being there for them makes a difference.

 

By participating in the prayer vigil, you can help families in need.

If you can’t make it in person, there will be a Zoom live feed on Facebook.

 

