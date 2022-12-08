Child Safety Seat Check Event Saturday in Alexandria

Alexandria – Nationally certified child safety seat technicians will be conducting a child safety seat check event this Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event will take place at Walker Buick GMC, 1616 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria. No appointment is necessary. The event will take place regardless of weather conditions.

It is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives. These devices offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately 3 out of 4 child seats are not used correctly. This misuse rate can be attributed to the great variety of child seats available, the great range of children’s weights and heights, and the vast array of vehicles in today’s market. These misuses span all races, educational levels, and socioeconomic status.

Please take advantage of this free service to ensure the safety of your child.