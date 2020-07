Rapides Regional Medical Center and Louisiana State Police Troop E are conducting their monthly child passenger safety seat check-up event on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will take place at Rapides Regional Trauma Center Main Entrance, 211 Fourth Street, Alexandria, LA. No appointment is necessary and it is always free. The event will take place regardless of weather conditions.