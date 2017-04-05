Local Headlines Top Stories 

Child Missing, Warrant Issued for Suspected Kidnapper

Susan Thompson

APD has obtained an arrest warrant for Dantrell Hunter, 23, of Alexandria, for Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child. Hunter has no known vehicles. If you see Hunter or the child, please call APD at 449-5099.

APD is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Jordan Thompson. Jordan is 18 months old, and has special medical needs. He was last seen by his mother on Sunday, April 2, when he was taken from the house by her ex-boyfriend.

If you have seen Jordan or know his whereabouts, please contact APD at 449-5099, or the detective division at 441-6460.

