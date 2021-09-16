Chief Civil Deputy of Caldwell Parish Arrested for Malfeasance in Office and Theft

Columbia – Earlier this month, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division/Monroe Field Office was requested by the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) to investigate a possible theft involving their Chief Civil Deputy.

CPSO initially received information indicating that cash may have been stolen from the cash drawer at the Sheriff’s Office that is used to hold money collected for fines and fees. Through investigative means, LSP Detectives identified 58-year-old Debbie Dollar as the suspect in the case. Detectives were able to determine that Dollar had stolen over $35,000 from the cash drawer since January 2020.

Earlier this morning, an arrest warrant was obtained for Dollar. She was arrested and charged with one count of Malfeasance in Office and one count of felony Theft. She was booked into the Caldwell Parish Jail. Bond was set at $4,000.