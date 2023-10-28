‘Chick-Tac-Toe’ is an interactive experience challenging guests to play the classic game of Tic-Tac-Toe and triumph over a farm bird.

MARKSVILLE, La.– Paragon Casino Resort invites guests to face off against a live chicken in a limited-time experience unlike any other. “Chick-Tac-Toe” allows guests to play the classic game of Tic-Tac-Toe against a professionally trained chicken for the chance to win up to $500 free play.

The Casino Chicken relaxes inside its custom-built “Thinkin’ Booth” until a worthy opponent accepts the Chick-Tac-Toe challenge. The challenge then becomes a back-and-forth game marking Xs and Os with the Casino Chicken pecking out its next move thanks to a special punch pad inside the booth. If the guest beats the Casino Chicken, he/she will win a Chick-Tac-Toe T-shirt, special beads and up to $500 free play. If the chicken lays an egg while a guest is playing, the prize for the guest will be $100 free play.

Guests who lose will receive a “second chance” entry form to bring back to the casino every Saturday by 5 p.m. to try to win $250 free play.

“Our promise to any visitor who walks into our casino is that they will leave with a memorable experience and have a great time,” said Paragon Vice President of Marketing Joan Botts. “Chick-Tac-Toe will do just that! Our guests will be able to tell all of their friends and family about this fun promotion.”

The chicken challenge begins on Thursday, November 2 and runs through Thursday, December 28. The promotion takes place DAILY, Sundays through Thursdays from 12-8 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 2-10 p.m. Guests will swipe their Club Paragon card at any promotional kiosk to print out their voucher to play the game. The first play requires 75 points, each additional play per day (up to two additional plays) will take 50 points.