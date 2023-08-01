Chefs from across the country face-off to be crowned king or queen of American seafood

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board will welcome 12 chefs from around the country to the nation’s ultimate seafood cooking competition. The 2023 Great American Seafood Cook-Off will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday, August 5. The 19th annual event gets underway with an opening parade through the convention center at 11 a.m. and opening ceremonies at 11:15 a.m. as 12 chefs, each representing their home state, cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally-acclaimed judges. The Great American Seafood Cook-Off promotes the quality and variety of domestic seafood found in the United States.

“The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is the perfect stage to celebrate Louisiana and America’s domestic seafood industry – the best in the world,” said Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “This year there will be a very talented field of chefs from all over the country vying to be crowned the next ‘King or Queen of American Seafood’ right here in New Orleans. Each chef will be showcasing their skills to present the best seafood dishes with a little bit of flare from the states they are representing.”

The 2023 Great American Seafood Cook-Off competitors are:

· Chef Brody Olive; Voyagers Restaurant; Orange Beach, Alabama

· Chef Nathan Bentley; Altura Bistro; Anchorage, Alaska

· Chef Nick Farrer; Isabel’s Amor; Gilbert, Arizona

· Chef Orion Cordoves; Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer; Destin, Florida

· Chef Owen Hohl; Hot Tails Restaurant; Prairieville, Louisiana

· Chef Shaun Stoothoff; Ferry Beach; Gorham, Maine

· Chef Ryan Skeen; The Beehive; Boston, Massachusetts

· Chef Calvin Lipe; Dockside Deli; Gulfport, Mississippi

· Chef Christian Gill; The Culinary Gang; Cincinnati, Ohio

· Chef Chris Williams; Roy’s Grille; Irmo, South Carolina

· Chef Jesse Cavazos; CRÚ Food & Wine Bar; The Woodlands, Texas

· Chef Eric LeBlanc; Burtons Grill & Bar; Richmond, Virginia

During the competition, each chef will prepare a dish highlighting the use of domestic seafood while interacting with the live audience, celebrity hosts Chef Cory Bahr – Food Network Star Finalist, Food Network Chopped! Champion, and a former King of Louisiana Seafood – and KLFY TV10’s Gerald Gruenig, and “chef refs” Keith and Neely Frentz, former King and Queen of Louisiana Seafood. Each dish will be presented to a panel of nationally-renowned judges who will score based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship, and flavor. Serving as judges for the 2023 Great American Seafood Cook-Off are: Chef Jim Smith, Chairman of the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission and former King of American Seafood; Chef Ari Miller, acclaimed chef and restaurant owner now a private chef based in New York City; Chef Kiki Aranita, a chef, food writer, sauce entrepreneur, and recipe developer; and, Michael Benedict, CEO of Benedict Advertising and owner of Parker Stark Restaurant Group.

To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory. Last year’s Queen of American Seafood, Chef Erin Miller of Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, won the title with her dish featuring butter-poached lobster tails, mussels, oysters, periwinkle, and razor clams atop a silky scallop and sweet corn custard in a fragrant shellfish broth infused with dune rosehip garnished with sea beans, pickled wild blueberry, and capers with a savory squid ink coral cracker, knocking out 13 of the nation’s best chefs.

The event is in conjunction with the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase. To gain entry into the Great American Seafood Cook-off, please RSVP to laseafood@crt.la.gov.

Previous winners of the Great American Seafood Cook-Off include:

· 2022: Erin Miller, Massachusetts

· 2021: Austin Sumrall, Mississippi

· 2019: Nathan Richard, Louisiana

· 2018: Ryan Trahan, Louisiana

· 2017: Lionel Uddipa, Alaska

· 2016: Alex Eaton, Mississippi

· 2015: Beau Schooler, Alaska

· 2014: Terry White, Florida

· 2013: David Crews, Mississippi

· 2012: Gregory Gourdet, Oregon

· 2011: Jim Smith, Alabama

· 2010: Dean Max, Florida

· 2009: Tory McPhail, Louisiana

· 2008: John Currence, Mississippi

· 2007: Tim Thomas, Georgia

· 2006: Justin Timineri, Florida

· 2005: Randy Evans, Texas

For more information on the competition and to learn more about the 12 competing chefs, visit the Great American Seafood Cook-Off webpage.