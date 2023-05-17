Check out litter cleanup supplies at 79 public libraries in 31 Louisiana parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), with support from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the State Library of Louisiana, introduces the Get Down and Clean Up program at 79 public libraries in 31 parishes. Library cardholders can now visit participating libraries to check out and return litter clean up supplies, including litter grabbers, safety vests, and trash bags.



The Get Down and Clean Up program provides citizens an outlet for accessing supplies to improve their communities. People of all ages can participate in this program, but adult supervision (age 18+) is required. With their supplies, participants will be given instructions with a QR code leading to an online reporting form for tracking hours, trash bags collected, and other pertinent statistics.



“This program provides the perfect opportunity for students to get service hours for school,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “It’s also a great hands-on way for families, small homeschool groups, youth groups, and scouts to care for their neighborhood. We encourage you to have fun with it. Play some music and dance your way to a cleaner Louisiana!”



“We are excited to see this program implemented to further engage Louisiana’s citizens in cleaning up our Sportsman’s Paradise,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We must take pride in our communities, and all do our part to make Louisiana a clean and beautiful place to live.”



The launch of this program follows Love the Boot Week, Louisiana’s largest litter cleanup and beautification event organized by KLB. During Love the Boot Week from April 17-23, 12,777 citizens removed 313 tons of litter.



Participating libraries include:

Assumption Parish Assumption Parish Library Avoyelles Parish A voyelles Parish Library Beauregard Parish Beauregard Parish Library Headquarters Bossier Parish Aulds Branch Library

Benton Branch Library

Bossier Parish Library

Central Branch Library

East 80 Branch Library

Haughton Branch Library

Plain Dealing Branch Library

Tooke Branch Library Caddo Parish Shreve Memorial Library Calcasieu Parish Calcasieu Parish Public Library Cameron Parish Cameron Main Library

Hackberry Library

Johnson Bayou Branch Library

Grand Lake Branch Library DeSoto Parish Desoto Parish Library East Baton Rouge Parish Baker Branch Library

Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library

Carver Branch Library

Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library

Main Library at Goodwood

Scotlandville Branch Library

Regional Branch Library

Zachary Branch Library East Carroll Parish East Carroll Parish Library Jackson Parish Jackson Parish Library

Jackson Parish Library Bookmobile Jefferson Parish East Bank Regional Library Lincoln Parish Lincoln Parish Library Ouachita Parish Anna Meyer Branch Library

Carver-McDonald Branch Library

Cpl. J.R. Searcy Memorial Branch

Main Branch Library

Ouachita Valley Branch Library

West Monroe Branch Library Plaquemines Parish Belle Chasse Library

Buras Library

Port Sulphur Library Pointe Coupee Parish Julian Poydras Branch Library

Main Branch Library Rapides Parish Main Branch Library St. James Parish Lutcher Branch Library

Vacherie Branch Library St. Landry Parish Krotz Springs Municipal Public Library

Opelousas Public Library St. Martin Parish St. Martinville Branch Library St. Mary Parish Amelia Branch Library

Bayou Vista Branch Library

Berwick Branch Library

Centerville Branch Library

Morgan City Public Library

Patterson Branch Library

St. Mary Parish Library Main

West End Branch Library St. Tammany Parish Abita Springs Branch Library

Slidell Branch Library

South Slidell Branch Library Tangipahoa Parish Amite Branch Library

Hammond Branch Library

Independence Branch Library

Kentwood Branch Library

Loranger Branch Library

Ponchatoula Branch Library Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library Union Parish Union Parish Library Vermilion Parish Vermilion Parish Library System – Abbeville Branch Washington Parish Franklinton Branch Library

Bogalusa Branch Library Webster Parish Webster Parish Libraries – Minden Library Branch

Webster Parish Library – Springhill Branch West Baton Rouge Parish West Baton Rouge Parish Library Main Branch West Feliciana Parish West Feliciana Parish Library

(1 Building) Winn Parish Atlanta Branch Library

Calvin Branch Library

Dodson Branch Library

Sikes Branch Library

Winn Parish Library

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. In affiliation with Keep America Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and 10 University Affiliates. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.