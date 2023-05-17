Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Latest:
Community News 

Check out litter cleanup supplies at 79 public libraries in 31 Louisiana parishes

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

BATON ROUGE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), with support from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the State Library of Louisiana, introduces the Get Down and Clean Up program at 79 public libraries in 31 parishes. Library cardholders can now visit participating libraries to check out and return litter clean up supplies, including litter grabbers, safety vests, and trash bags.The Get Down and Clean Up program provides citizens an outlet for accessing supplies to improve their communities. People of all ages can participate in this program, but adult supervision (age 18+) is required. With their supplies, participants will be given instructions with a QR code leading to an online reporting form for tracking hours, trash bags collected, and other pertinent statistics.“This program provides the perfect opportunity for students to get service hours for school,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “It’s also a great hands-on way for families, small homeschool groups, youth groups, and scouts to care for their neighborhood. We encourage you to have fun with it. Play some music and dance your way to a cleaner Louisiana!”“We are excited to see this program implemented to further engage Louisiana’s citizens in cleaning up our Sportsman’s Paradise,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We must take pride in our communities, and all do our part to make Louisiana a clean and beautiful place to live.”The launch of this program follows Love the Boot Week, Louisiana’s largest litter cleanup and beautification event organized by KLB. During Love the Boot Week from April 17-23, 12,777 citizens removed 313 tons of litter.Participating libraries include:

Assumption Parish

  • Assumption Parish Library

Avoyelles Parish

  • Avoyelles Parish Library

Beauregard  Parish

  • Beauregard Parish Library Headquarters

Bossier Parish

  • Aulds Branch Library
  • Benton Branch Library
  • Bossier Parish Library
  • Central Branch Library
  • East 80 Branch Library
  • Haughton Branch Library
  • Plain Dealing Branch Library
  • Tooke Branch Library

Caddo Parish

  • Shreve Memorial Library

Calcasieu Parish

  • Calcasieu Parish Public Library

Cameron Parish

  • Cameron Main Library
  • Hackberry Library
  • Johnson Bayou Branch Library
  • Grand Lake Branch Library

DeSoto Parish

  • Desoto Parish Library

East Baton Rouge Parish

  • Baker Branch Library
  • Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library
  • Carver Branch Library
  • Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library
  • Main Library at Goodwood
  • Scotlandville Branch Library
  • Regional Branch Library
  • Zachary Branch Library

East Carroll Parish

  • East Carroll Parish Library

Jackson Parish

  • Jackson Parish Library
  • Jackson Parish Library Bookmobile

Jefferson Parish

  • East Bank Regional Library

Lincoln Parish

  • Lincoln Parish Library

Ouachita Parish

  • Anna Meyer Branch Library
  • Carver-McDonald Branch Library
  • Cpl. J.R. Searcy Memorial Branch
  • Main Branch Library
  • Ouachita Valley Branch Library
  • West Monroe Branch Library

Plaquemines Parish

  • Belle Chasse Library
  • Buras Library
  • Port Sulphur Library

Pointe Coupee Parish

  • Julian Poydras Branch Library
  • Main Branch Library

Rapides Parish

  • Main Branch Library

St. James Parish

  • Lutcher Branch Library
  • Vacherie Branch Library

St. Landry Parish

  • Krotz Springs Municipal Public Library
  • Opelousas Public Library

St. Martin Parish

  • St. Martinville Branch Library

St. Mary Parish

  • Amelia Branch Library
  • Bayou Vista Branch Library
  • Berwick Branch Library
  • Centerville Branch Library
  • Morgan City Public Library
  • Patterson Branch Library
  • St. Mary Parish Library Main
  • West End Branch Library

St. Tammany Parish

  • Abita Springs Branch Library
  • Slidell Branch Library
  • South Slidell Branch Library

Tangipahoa Parish

  • Amite Branch Library
  • Hammond Branch Library
  • Independence Branch Library
  • Kentwood Branch Library
  • Loranger Branch Library
  • Ponchatoula Branch Library

Terrebonne Parish

  • North Branch Library

Union Parish

  • Union Parish Library

Vermilion  Parish

  • Vermilion Parish Library System – Abbeville Branch

Washington Parish

  • Franklinton Branch Library
  • Bogalusa Branch Library

Webster Parish

  • Webster Parish Libraries – Minden Library Branch
  • Webster Parish Library – Springhill Branch

West Baton Rouge Parish

  • West Baton Rouge Parish Library Main Branch

West Feliciana Parish

  • West Feliciana Parish Library(1 Building)

Winn Parish

  • Atlanta Branch Library
  • Calvin Branch Library
  • Dodson Branch Library
  • Sikes Branch Library
  • Winn Parish Library

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an antilitter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. In affiliation with Keep America Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and 10 University Affiliates. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

You May Also Like

Aiken Virtual to Host Open House

KLAX TV, ABC 31

St. James Episcopal Church Concert Series Presents Wind Sync March 11

Jacque Murphy

The Sound Of Music Opens Tonight as Planned

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *