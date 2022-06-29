Charity Golf Tournament Benefits Low Income Families

One golfer has made it his life’s mission to help those in need.

Mitchell Dobbyn feels it’s rewarding to work for United Way.

He is grateful to turn his passion for golf into something that transforms lives.

CEO of United Way Michelle Purl is excited to support low-income working-class families in Avoyelles Parish.

Proceeds from the charity golf tournament will benefit the ALICE population.

The money they raise will prevent households from financial ruin.

Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Marshall Pierite is proud to keep these families out of poverty.

He says their goal is for the golfers to raise $100,000.

By participating in the event, the Tunica Biloxi Tribe can help Avoyelles grow.

With every swing of the golf club, it is another chance to help someone pay their bills.

With each donation, they can help families go from surviving to thriving.