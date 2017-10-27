Local Practice Introduces Charitable Program for a Local Resident to “Smile Again”

Alexandria Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center will give a deserving candidate a new smile

Drs. P. Steven Arnold Jr., Fred W. Smith, and David M. Carlton Jr. of Alexandria Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center have launched their Smile Again program to help someone in need completely transform their life. The recipient of the program will receive a brand-new set of teeth through implant-supported dentures, a treatment costing upwards of $50,000, free of charge. Implant-supported dentures consist of a fixed full-arch prosthesis supported by dental implants. The procedure offers the recipient a permanent, functional, and natural-looking set of teeth.

The Smile Again program is dedicated to drastically improving the health and well-being of a local resident who suffers from extremely poor oral health and cannot afford the surgery on their own. Having a full set of teeth will not only change the recipient’s physical appearance, but their self-image as well. Many who have poor oral health view their smile as an embarrassment. They become reclusive and do not want to go out in public. They frequently cover their mouths and rarely talk. The Smile Again program will change the recipient’s perspective on life and allow them to pursue their dreams.

“There’s a lot to be said about someone’s smile,” Dr. Arnold said. “A smile is so integral for someone’s overall appearance. We are proud to provide this opportunity to a local resident to help them gain back the confidence they need to reclaim their life.”

Alexandria Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center launched the Smile Again program to help a local resident in ways other than just giving away a new smile.

“I’m excited to see how the Smile Again program will benefit our recipient in more ways than just their oral health,” Dr. Smith said. “Once our recipient has their true smile, I think they will transform into who they were always meant to be. We will see their true personality.”

The application period for the Smile Again program opened October 10, 2017, and will run until November 10, 2017. Residents interested in applying can do so at the practice’s website at https://alexandriaos.com/smileagain. They will also be posting program updates to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaOralSurgery/.

About Alexandria Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center:

Fred Smith, DMD, MD, JD, P. Steven Arnold Jr., DMD, MD, and David Carlton Jr., DDS, all have years of experience performing the full range of oral surgery procedures. Alexandria Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center offers dental implants, wisdom teeth removals, general extractions, oral disease biopsies, reconstructive surgeries, and orthognathic surgery. The practice has three locations in Alexandria, LA, Natchitoches, LA, and Vidalia, LA, for their patients’ convenience. All offices are fitted with reliable top-of-the-line tools to ensure that every procedure is as efficient and safe as possible.