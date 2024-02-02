Changes to college FAFSA delays processing financial aid for students

LSUA, La. – College students will have to wait longer to find out how much financial aid they could receive because of changes to the way FAFSA forms are processed. As ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us, it’s putting a real burden on local students.

Madison Brown from DeVille is a Junior Public Relations major at LSUA and she says that knowing how much federal financial aid she is receiving is important.

“It’s important to us because it allows us to pay for our books and schooling and also to have some money left over to try to make it throughout the semester if we need to.”

This year there is a delay in finding out what federal aid a student is eligible for due to an overhaul of the way FAFSA forms are processed. While students usually find out about what aid they will get in October or November, this year offers won’t go out until March or April.

The problem comes from the FAFSA Simplification Act passed in 2022.

It aimed to streamline the financial aid application and expand access to federal Pell Grants.. But instead, Brown it’s created a real problem.

“Some students won’t be able to find out if they really get FAFSA because sometimes students base their entire semester or off campus living based on how much they receive from the government.”

LSUA Director of Financial Aid Jeffrey Massey says that the federal delay affects financial aid offers being made from colleges and universities.

“Now they are having to be pushed back and those students being given those offer letters for that financial aid in late March, April and May and so it’s significantly cutting that decision time for those students.”

Massey says since the financial need of students is determined by the FAFSA colleges are having to wait to make need-based decisions of offers.

Brown says the delay affects even the most basic of items.

“LSUA specifically gives us a bookstore allowance it depends how much you get back from FAFSA and so depending how much you receive depend on how much you receive for your bookstore allowance.”

Meantime, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance reports as a result of the adjustments it will have an increase of $1.8 billion awarded to students who can afford to wait for it.

-30-