“Champagne, Roses & a Touch of Gold,” Headed to Paragon Casino Resort

Marksville, La. (July 10, 2023)

Weddings Your Style Louisiana Magazine is hosting its annual Weddings Your Style Bridal Show at Paragon Casino Resort on Sunday, July 16. The show’s theme is “Champagne Roses & a Touch of Gold” and will feature a curated selection of top vendors offering stunning gowns, exciting giveaways and exclusive promotions. Vendor and participant spots are filling quickly; don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your business or plan your dream wedding.

Wedding professionals will be ready to assist guests in selecting every wedding detail from the perfect gown and reception venue to the photographer and cake. The traveling bridal show is the perfect place to hear expert advice, discover the latest trends and find everything you need to create your perfect matrimonial day. VIP guests will receive early access, Q&As with VIP vendors, signature mocktails, reserved seating for fashion presentations and a Weddings Your Style swag bag for the bride.

The event runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and VIP doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets begin at $15 and are available to purchase here.

If you’d like to be showcased as a vendor at the show, please download and complete the registration form here and send it to Billie Menard at billie_wws@yahoo.com.