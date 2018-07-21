Chamber President Won’t Run for Alexandria Mayor

Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Director Deborah Randolph late this afternoon issued a statement saying she would not run for Mayor of Alexandria. She is the widow of long-time mayor Ned Randolph.

You can read her full statement below:

Since the announcement of Mayor Jacques Roy’s decision not to seek re-election, I have had the great honor and pleasure of receiving countless phone calls, emails and personal visits by people asking me to run for mayor. The overwhelming offers of support and contributions came from elected officials, business leaders, ministers, and citizens concerned about the future of Alexandria. Their encouragement has deepened my love for the people of the city and region that I call home.

After much deliberation and prayerful reflection, I have made the decision not to run for Mayor of Alexandria. Serving as President of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce continues to be among the most fulfilling experiences of my career and I believe it offers the best platform for me to serve the community at this time.

I will remain extraordinarily thankful to those who encouraged me to run. I am looking forward to working with the next mayor of Alexandria, the city council and other elected leaders to move the region forward.

Sincerely,

Deborah Randolph, IOM

President

Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce

KLAX ABC 31 News 7/20/18