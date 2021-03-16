Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest:
Business News 

Chamber President Deborah Randolph says unemployment down in our area

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

In a recent interview with Central La Chamber President, Deborah Randolph, she says our unemployment numbers are among the lowest in the state. There are also programs available in our community to get people on the right path towards employment, like “Reboot”, a program designed to support workers who may be unemployed due to COVID-19 to re-train for available jobs on high-wage career pathways. Governor John Bel Edwards prioritized federal CARES Act funding for this critical initiative, which is available now through the spring of 2021.

You May Also Like

Better Business Bureau – Scam Alert

Jacque Murphy

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Donates $20,000 to Help Hurricane Laura Victims

Jacque Murphy

Mike Jenkins Receives Award for Hotel Bentley Renovations

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *