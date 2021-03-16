Chamber President Deborah Randolph says unemployment down in our area

In a recent interview with Central La Chamber President, Deborah Randolph, she says our unemployment numbers are among the lowest in the state. There are also programs available in our community to get people on the right path towards employment, like “Reboot”, a program designed to support workers who may be unemployed due to COVID-19 to re-train for available jobs on high-wage career pathways. Governor John Bel Edwards prioritized federal CARES Act funding for this critical initiative, which is available now through the spring of 2021.