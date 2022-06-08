Chamber of Commerce Supports Small Local Businesses

Since the pandemic, small businesses have been struggling to keep employees.

The Chamber of Commerce plans to help businesses change that.

Business owner Mary Byrd is a proud member of the retail and business committee.

She helps other business owners invest in themselves.

She believes networking with others is key to growing a business.

The Chamber of Commerce provides free resources to businesses.

President of the Central LA Chamber of Commerce Deborah Randolph believes small businesses are the backbone of the economy.

They are planning programming to draw people to local businesses.

She encourages the public to shop, dine, and do business locally.

The Chamber of Commerce offers free workshops and job fairs for business owners.

They provide networking opportunities to share their business with the community.