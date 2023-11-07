Chamber Announces 2023-24 Best of Natchitoches Finalists

Natchitoches, LA, November 6, 2023: The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce officially announces the finalists for the 2023-24 Annual Best of Natchitoches Awards. These awards celebrate excellence across various categories, recognizing outstanding individuals and businesses that have made a significant impact on our vibrant community.

The categories for this year’s awards include Best Start-Up, Best Non-Profit, Best Online Presence, Best of Health & Wellness, Best of Medical Services, Best of Food & Beverage, Best of Entertainment, Best of Professional Services, Best of Public Services, Best of Lodging, Best of Retail, Best of Financial Services, and Best of Manufacturing.

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce wishes to congratulate the finalists that were chosen by public vote out of 225 total nominees.

The finalists in each category are as follows:

· Finalists in the Best Start-Up category are Flying Heart Brewery & Pub, the Natchitoches Picnic Company, and Sweetie’s Bar-B-Q.

· Finalists in the Best Non-Profit category are the Cane River Food Pantry, the Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches, and the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo.

· Finalists in the Best Online Presence category are Brick and Row Merci Beaucoup, Easton & Company, and Rhodes Realty, LLC.

· Finalists in the Best of Health & Wellness category are All Hours Fitness, Inc, SweetD’s Kitchen, Bakery, & Fit Fuel and the Women’s Resource Center.

· Finalists in the Best of Medical Services category are Guidroz Physical Therapy, Lang Orthodontics, and the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Cancer Center.

· Finalists in the Best of Food & Beverage category are Bayou Soul & Family, Lasyone’s Meat Pie Restaurant, and Trail Boss Steakhouse.

· Finalists in the Best of Entertainment category are Dark Woods Adventure Park, Onyx Wine & Cigar Lounge, and the Venue on Front Street.

· Finalists in the Best of Professional Services category are the Good Hope Veterinary Hospital, The Harrington Law Firm, and Saint Mary’s Catholic School.

· Finalists in the Best of Public Services category are Atmos Energy, the Natchitoches Fire Department, and the Natchitoches Parish School Board.

· Finalists in the Best of Lodging category are The Cabins of Horseshoe Hills Ranch, and Chateau Saint Denis, and Violet Hill Bed & Breakfast.

· Finalists in the Best of Retail category are Little Eva Pecan Company, LLC., Magnolia Spa & Wellness, and Vaugh Chevrolet Buick Cadillac.

· Finalists in the Best of Financial Services category are BOM Financial Services, Engage Federal Credit Union, and Hancock Whitney.

· Finalists in the Best of Manufacturing category are International Paper – Red River, Magnolia Steel & Supply, and Rhodes Properties & Development.

The finalists will be honored, and the winners will be announced at the esteemed Best of Natchitoches Awards Luncheon, scheduled to take place from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on February 7th, 2024, at the Natchitoches Events Center. As part of the awards luncheon, we will also recognize the recipient of the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrate the 4 Under 40 winners and Leadership Natchitoches graduates, honor the Elite Scholars and the Elite Scholars Scholarship Essay winner, and acknowledge the outstanding Teachers, Students, and Principal of the Year. In addition, the event also serves as the annual meeting for Chamber of Commerce members where we will discuss the Chamber’s 2023 accomplishments as well as the tasks ahead.

The Best of Natchitoches Awards Luncheon is an incredible opportunity for the public to immerse themselves in the thriving local business community and witness firsthand the positive impact it has on Natchitoches Parish. We extend a warm invitation to all community members to join us at this remarkable event.

To secure your place at the Best of Natchitoches Awards Luncheon, please visit NatchitochesChamber.com/BestOFAwards to register today. Tickets are priced at $60 for Chamber members and $75 for non-members. For any inquiries regarding the event, reach out to Communications Coordinator, Morgan Green, at Morgan.Green@NatchitochesChamber.com.

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to fostering a thriving community through transformative leadership, collaboration, and innovation. Our mission is to champion businesses, connect the community, and cultivate growth in Natchitoches Parish.