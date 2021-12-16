CGR: Local family to receive “Christmas Miracle” for the holidays

[Alexandria, La] One local family will receive something much more extensive than what could fit under a Christmas tree for the holidays. The United Way of Central Louisiana, alongside RoyOMartin, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and Southern Air, hope to give someone a Christmas miracle. Applicants could win a home for Christmas.

“You do not have to be rich; you don’t have to have a big name. Just be willing to contribute and the result is , what you give and what others give can come together as something grand, and it looks like a miracle,” said Frank Jackson, Board member with the United Way of Central Louisiana.

Organizers encourage anyone who needs a home to apply on their website, https://www.uwcl.org/ .