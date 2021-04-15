CGR – Kennedy Guidry supports foster children by holding a fundraiser

[Marksville ,LA] Kennedy Guidry is an 8 year old girl ,determined to make a change in the world. In her alone time, she likes to draw and be creative.

This time, her creativity lead to a special gift.

“It just gave me the idea and it gave me the saying that said be happy shine bright and love yourself” said Kennedy Guidry.

After asking for her parent’s permission ,the young trailblazer put those words on t-shirt to sell family and friends.

“So we really just thought the family and maybe some friends would buy it ,but the it just kind of took off.” Nikki Guidry, mother of Kennedy.

So far, little Kennedy has sold over 200 shirts , raising more than $1500 in donations.

The proud mother wants everyone to takes note from her daughter and continue making a difference.

“We’re just hoping that this would encourage other people, other children to just step up and do something very simple.” said Ms.Guidry.

The t-shirts are for sale for the rest of April. All proceeds go to helping Cenla’s foster children receive toys, clothes ,books ,and more.

Items can be purchased through the link below or contact your local parish Children’s Advocacy Network location.

Link: https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=cenlacan

Donations can also be made in her name.

