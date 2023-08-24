Central Louisiana threatened by wildfire; extreme drought and winds lead to burn ban and red flag warnings

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency for Louisiana due to inclement weather and lack of precipitation.

If you look outside at your lawn or even on the side of the road while driving, you may recognize that traditional green grass is predominantly dead and yellow.

Rapides Parish and the entire state of Louisiana have been placed under a burn ban. Rapides Parish Police Jury President Joe Bishop says the ban is to protect the area from uncontrolled fires.

“As you can see, towards the Florien area last week, they had a few houses get burnt down over there because people were still burning.”

Bishop says through communication with the National Forest Service and local fire departments the decision to move into a burn ban was easy.

Louisiana not only sits under a burn ban but much of the state is under a red flag warning as well. Jim Caldwell of the National Forestry service says the conditions in Central Louisiana are unprecedented.

“We see red flag warnings now and then in Louisiana, not that much. You see burn bans in different parishes, but now we have a statewide burn ban and a red flag warning at all at one time.”

The fire danger Central Louisiana faces is something that can be ignited in a moment, says Caldwell.

“One spark it will start a fire so easier. And this and we’re seeing some of those kinds of conditions now that you would ordinarily see in West Texas right around us,”

Chloe Dintaman of the Louisiana Interagency Coordination center says that reports of fires this summer are more common than she can recall.

“We for the last 48 days, I haven’t been this busy here before ever. We have the phones 24-7, and it’s definitely more busy.”

Dintaman says a large portion of the south is experiencing similar conditions and reports of fires are occurring frequently.

As the surrounding area waits for rain and moisture, the dry conditions suggest the burn ban may not be lifted for a while.

“Well, as you see from the forecast, we do have a little bit of rain in the forecast. So, we’re begging and we’re praying for it. So, we’ll see, it’s up to the good Lord.”