Rapides Parish Schools to Stay Closed Through Wednesday

RAPIDES PARISH, La – All Rapides Parish Public Schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17. The RPSB is planning for all schools and offices to reopen Thursday, Jan. 18.

Inclement cold weather has forced CENLA to adapt to its cold and icy conditions. Gary Lee Joseph says in his lifetime here in Louisiana, he hasn’t felt this cold in a long time.

“How long would you say it’s been since you have been this cold? I would say about 40 something years.”

Like Joseph says, CENLA isn’t accustomed to the mixture of temperatures in the teens and freezing rain. Not only are people not used to the weather, but they have a hard time getting around in it.

With bridge closures widespread and ice layered over the roadways a lot of residents seem to opt for staying home.

As for getting around on foot, Joseph says even after the sun has come up the lingering ice makes for a difficult time.

“I’m just trying to avoid the ice while walking.”

LCU, LSUA and CLTCC will also all remain closed and hopefully warm through Wednesday.

-30-