Central Louisiana Jewish Federation and community feeling the weight of the war in Israel

ALEXANDRIA, La -“The Jewish community is very, very, … very disturbed. Its… [crying] no…”

Central Louisiana Jewish Federation Chairwoman Shelley Kaplin and the Jewish community are feeling the weight of the war between HAMAS and Israel.

“I’m really speechless, really. It’s very hard to concentrate. It’s very hard to to work and concentrate and my kids are having a very hard time [too].”

The annual dinner of the Central Louisiana Jewish Federation took place mere days after the attacks of Hamas began.

“Here all these atrocities are happening, and people are just saying such terrible things and blaming the victim and it’s so it’s so powerful when you hear of babies being beheaded and innocent people. I know people that have been shot, I know people that have been hurt and innocent people.”

Gavy Friedson of United Hatzalah of Israel spoke at the dinner, a speech made all the more meaningful with the violence in the middle east.

“Hatzalah is the Hebrew word for rescue. And United, we are a group in Israel. Entering our 18th year of operation is where we have over 7000 volunteers, Jews, Christian Muslims working side by side together as volunteers, EMT, paramedics, doctors, nurses, health care professionals responding to emergencies in 3 minutes or less.”

United Hatzalah has volunteers of all different backgrounds.

“We are able to provide first responders, Jews, Christians, Muslims working together, Israeli Arabs. I Just showed you a picture of one of our [Islamic] medics praying, kneeling down praying next to one of our Orthodox Jewish Medics.”

The common response in all of the volunteers share the same sentiment of trying to help in a violent time.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of chaos. It’s war. This is nothing that we expect. I mean, obviously always been training and preparing, but nobody expected it to happen this way with this kind of, you know, element of surprise. This is not something that I think any humans should be prepared for. But we are on the front lines dealing with the worst of the worst of humanity.”

The dinner served the purpose of not only a gathering of community strength in a time of pain but the event also was a way of supporting family and friends from afar.

“There are a lot of tourists there. There’s a lot of foreigners. There’s a lot of soldiers, a lot of everybody. This is it, the time to step up in the name of humanity and human rights. This is actually what its all about.”

