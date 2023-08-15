Central Louisiana Host Families Expose Foreign Exchange Students to Southern Culture

The Education First Foundation invites Central Louisiana families to host foreign exchange students.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the exchange program brings cultural diversity to the community.

Students from six countries participate in the High School Exchange Year.

Albin Ljunggren says, “It feels great. You know, it’s surely an experience for a lifetime. And I don’t think I’ll ever forget this year here in Alexandria.”

CENLA has five students going to Alexandria High School and three going to Bolton High School.

Sera Marcori says, “I’m so excited and afraid at the same time because, uh, is something really different because is different culture.”

Filippa Hamlin says, “It feels good. It’s different from home, but in a good way.”

Mauro Martinez says, “I’m very excited of starting school, make new friends, have great relationships here, like have a great year. So, it feels really good.”

Charlotte Kaenner says, “I want to improve my English. I hate my German accent, to be honest, and I want to learn a new way of life.”

Amy Pillarsetti is hosting a French girl for a semester. She will attend Bolton High to immerse herself in American culture.

Zoe Bouctot says, “It’s really exciting. But I’m really scared because I don’t know. I don’t speak English very well, but I’m really excited to discover life in America and meet new people, go to high school.”

Pillarsetti says, “When you bring diversity to your town, it not only brings peace, but it brings a lot of education along with it. And I think this is what this program is very good.”

Education First Foundation arranges for students to find good homes.

EF Coordinator Joji Miller says, “The families are volunteers. They don’t pay. They don’t get paid, you know, because you want it to be, you want it to develop naturally, you know, between them. And they make these long-lasting relationships, you know, they become family.”

To grow the program, the foundation invites more families to host students.

Students start their first days of school this week and will be there until next semester.