Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition Seeks to Keep Homeless Safe in Hot Temperatures

With the excessive heat warnings we are experiencing in the area the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition is doing what they can to keep the homeless population safe. ABC News’ Joel Massey has more on what they are doing to help.

“When you’re unsheltered and just directly in the heat that affects you mentally, physically and emotionally as well.”

Tessa Mathews with the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition is working hard to make sure that the homeless population stays safe in the high temperatures that the area is experiencing.

“Currently at this time what we are doing is providing them with plenty of water, Gatorade, popsicles when we have it and we have a patio in the back where they can go and sit out under the big fan. If we had cooling stations that would be a big help to where they would have an area where they can go in a sit and be cool for periods of time throughout the day but we just don’t have that here in Alexandria.”

The homeless coalition seeks to provide housing for everyone that they can.

“We do have a housing program where we try to provide housing for our homeless. We don’t have enough housing units to house everyone who is homeless. So with that we work with other agencies like Volunteers of America, Hope House, we get them to sign up for public housing services, income based housing services so we’re doing our part to make connections with the community or other resources in the community so we can get those individuals off the streets.”

I spoke with a homeless man who did not want to be identified about how he was seeking to stay cool in the heat.

“Finding shade, drink plenty of water stay cool that’s it come under here come to the homeless Coalition and find shaded areas all down here.”

He says the organization is doing a lot to help people like him get off the streets.

“It’s my home and they’re bent totally hard on helping people. They get people apartments they get people a place to stay, start people with their food stamps government assistance, if you want to go to school, if you want to go and get help for yourself treatment they are there for you. All you got to do is just abide by the rules and if you want it and they can do it you can get it.”

Mathews wants people to remember that every homeless person has a story.

“I just want the community to know that regardless to how one becomes homeless they’re individuals and they have their own stories so don’t frown upon them or look down upon them because they are people. They do have feelings.”