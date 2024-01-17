Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition helps patrons cope with winter blast

The Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition is working to help the homeless population in Alexandria stay warm as our temperatures dip into the 20’s at night. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey introduces us to the woman behind the coalition and what she does to save lives during our winter blast.

Kitty Wynn, executive director of the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition says the cold can kill when a person has nowhere to go not even an emergency shelter.

“Most of our homeless folks have been in encampments or have sought out abandoned buildings or homes to try to gather together to stay warm in those situations.”

The coalition has worked to provide supplies for people trying to survive the cold.

“Hand warmers, foot warmers, socks, gloves, scarfs, hats, blankets, tarps, everything that we can try to get them to help mitigate the cold weather.”

Wynn says all types of people in all situations can become homeless.

“We serve a very marginalized population. We have persons that have been born and raised here and for one reason or another have ended up on the street. We also have people that end up here by happenstance.”

Wynn says, a love for her community motivates her, along with desire to care for those she serves.

“I don’t think anybody chose to be homeless and a lot of our folks have issues, mental health issues and substance use disorders and I’ve worked in that field for quite some time and it’s very near and dear to my heart.”

And her heart for the hurting homeless in her community is what keeps Wynn going.

-30-