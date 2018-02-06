Campus News 

Central Louisiana Community Foundation Grant

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

You are invited to a Central Louisiana Community Foundation Grant Announcement Thursday, February 8, at 10:00 a.m. Details below:

Central Louisiana Community Foundation announces a $5,000 Grant to provide assistance to underserved students, veterans, and seniors to attend and experience arts programming offered by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana.

WHO:       Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF), Arts Council of Central Louisiana (ACCL)

WHAT:     Announcing a $5,000 Grant Recipient at a free performance

WHEN:     Thursday, February 8, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center, 1202 3rd St Alexandria, LA 71301

WHY:       The Central Louisiana Community Foundation will announce a $5,000 Grant Award. Immediately following the press conference CLCF and ACCL will host a free performance for students, veterans, and seniors by Shana Tucker.

