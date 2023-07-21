Central Louisiana Christian Homeschool Association to have annual Kick Off July 29

The Central Louisiana Christian Home School Association is hosting its annual kickoff July 29th for current and prospective homeschool families, the event helps prepare students and families for the upcoming school season.

Mason Quartemont and Haley Hasic are two Central Louisiana students belonging to the CCHSA. Haley says CCHSA caters to learning at a pace tailor fit for her.

“The fact that I can do my school at my own pace, whether that means I’m pushing ahead or lagging behind kind of whatever I need to do, my, my education is tailor made to fit my needs.”

Quartemont says in his experience being homeschooled not only comes with efficient teaching but special time with his family

“I like the one-on-one time I have because my parents don’t actually homeschool me. My grandparents do, and they were both public school teachers for like 20 plus years. So, I get that one-on-one education, which is really special.”

The CCHSA annual Kick off provides opportunity for students and families like Hasic and Quartemont to participate in curriculum sales and more says Vice President Erin Guidry.

“It’s one of the largest homeschool events that we have in central Louisiana. Part of the kickoff is we have a used curriculum book sale.”

“Homeschooling itself can be expensive because we don’t have any outside resources, so everything is internal.”

Quartemont says from his experience the CCHSA kick off has multiple benefits of attending.

“it’s good to explore like the different options because if one curriculum doesn’t work for you, you can find a different one that would work better for your child. Gets a chance to meet a bunch of homeschool families, interact with them. I met a bunch of homeschoolers there, which I haven’t seen before. I made some new friends and it’s just really a great experience.”

The Kick off offers not only the curriculum sale but also has workshops that helps answer questions for those interested in joining the CCHSA says Guidrey.

“One of the things that people ask is, am I doing this legally? And we can explain the legal parameters about homeschooling in the state of Louisiana.”

The CCHSA even offers extracurricular activities for students to participate in. Quartemont plays volleyball, which in most Parishes isn’t allowed for homeschoolers. Quartemont and Hasic have even shared a stage for drama productions by the CCHSA, which Hasic attributes to her growth as an extrovert.

“Whenever I got involved with that, I saw myself grow. In many ways like it challenged me to be more extroverted, to get a little bit more out there.”

The CCHSA Kick off will begin July 29th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Granberry at Louisiana Christian University’s campus.

For more information on the CCHSA visit https://www.homeschool-life.com/la/cchsa/