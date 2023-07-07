Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce hosts Disaster Readiness talk for small businesses

The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a disaster resilience talk on how small businesses can be prepared in the case of a natural disaster.

“We’re talking about having an operations plan, A ‘assess your risk,”’ said Sushel Kumar of the Small Business Associtation. “So, the way a business owner or a homeowner prepares in Alexandria is different than potentially someone in Grand Isle or New Orleans or Baton Rouge, for that matter.”

Kumar spoke specifically of small business recovery and resilience. The SBA is partnered closely with the Small Business Development Center and Bryan Greenwood serves more locally in efforts to assist small businesses with disaster readiness.

“The first thing is pre-event is we’re always asked folks to make sure they have a current business resiliency and continuity plan,” said Greenwood. “They know where their employees are, what the emergency contact is, how they might connect with someone, and should there be in an emergency. With that said, as we get closer to an event that we might know, such as a hurricane can be planned, we pre-position resources to help whatever geographical area that may have a challenge in recovery if it’s an unplanned event. Well, you know, we still say resiliency, but also find ways to get ready for it if you can.”

Visit sba.gov/prepare for more information on small business disaster readiness