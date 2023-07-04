Central Louisiana Celebrates Fourth of July with Barbecue and Fireworks

Millions of Americans are celebrating the Fourth of July with parades, family gatherings, and of course fireworks.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on what the Fourth means to Central Louisiana.

Resident Jasper Anders says, “The Fourth of July means that together as a family, we all celebrate our independence and have fun and just barbecue and have fun with fireworks and just hang out with friends and family.”

The Fourth of July brings people of all ages to celebrate freedom with fireworks.

Resident Donnie Watson says, “It means a lot to me being with family and barbecuing and, you know, looking at everybody being happy.”

For kids, the Fourth is a time to have fun with friends.

Resident Adam Sehom says, “You can pop fireworks. I mean, it’s in the summer, so you don’t have to worry about school or anything. You can just have fun all night, all day.”

For others, it is a time to celebrate with barbecue.

Watson says, “We’re gonna get the pit going, some ribs on, get everything going, potato salad, dirty rice, pop some fireworks, sit back, and relax.”

Popping fireworks is one way to remember for those who have died for our freedom.

Join Rock the Red Fourth of July Celebration in downtown Alexandria. Fireworks start at 9 pm.