Central Louisiana AHEC program helps students explore healthcare careers

ALEXANDRIA, La – Mikey Wilson is a senior at Alexandria Senior High and he says the plan after graduation is to follow one specific career path.

“I’ve thought about becoming a phlebotomist or becoming certified to be a phlebotomist throughout college so I can gain clinical experience.”

Caden Spears is a senior at Grant High and also has an interest in healthcare.

“One I’m looking at right now is nursing and possibly becoming something further in that like a nurse practitioner or an echo tech, a physical therapist. Those are all very hands on dealing with people kinds of things. And I actually do like dealing with people.”

Both Wilson and Spears are participants of the Central Louisiana Health Education Center’s Career Investigation Day into Health care.

Nicole Lee is the Health Careers Coordinator for Central Louisiana AHEC and she says the day gives a closer look at health care career opportunities.

“This day is all about you just exploring your options and seeing what’s out there for you in health care.”

Central Louisiana AHEC recruits students from junior high into high school that are interested in health care and Lee says it’s in large part influenced from sheer necessity in the industry.

“There are hospitals here locally that will tell you, I mean, give us anybody we want to put them to work. We want to get people to work. We just need you to give us the people.”

For 15 years Central Louisiana AHEC has been hosting its Healthcare Career Investigation. This year students got hands on experience and various mini learning sessions taught by LSU-Alexandria students and faculty.

Wilson says the experience has true value.

“Whenever I go through college and graduate with a bachelor’s in biology and it’s kind of preparing me for those classes, I’m going to have to take in order to get into med school. So it’s kind of like a pre- prerequisite and it’s really helping me gain some experience.”

And the day shows health care isn’t all Hollywood says Lee.

“It definitely seems different when you do it in person versus just seeing it on TV, on Gray’s Anatomy or something.”

“It was really nice to learn about the proper way to insert the needle and sterilize the needle. And I really enjoyed it,” said Wilson.

Despite not being decided on a career path yet, the day of diving deeper into healthcare was essential for Spears.

“Having an opportunity like this definitely helps me make my decisions and to where I’ll be going for college, for a career path. Exactly. I will be going into and just overall eases my mind.”

All together, the day offered a deeper appreciation for what it takes to be in healthcare says Wilson.

“It just really gives me a different appreciation for my phlebotomists knowing what they’ve had to study and what they have to go through and how they think when they’re drawing blood from a patient.”

-30-