Cenla Work Ready Summit aims to connect employees with employers

Putting people together with jobs was the aim of the recent “Cenla Work Ready Network Workforce Summit” in Alexandria. The event featured training about a new certification that helps identify qualified workers and as ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us, many employers are looking for this credential.

Donna Baily, vice president of human resources at Roy O. Martin, came to the workforce summit… looking for good workers, and says events like this give her a closer look at who’s looking for jobs these days.

“It gives the stakeholders involved in the area a time to come together, communicate, collaborate as well as get the updates from speakers that are invited to the conference.”

She came to the Cenla Work Ready Network Workforce Summit ready to hire, and to help people understand what it takes to make it in today’s workplace.

She’s seeking out people with a new certification that helps identify the best workers.

It’s called the “National Career Readiness Certificate,” and it shows a person’s basic fitness for work.

Lafe Jones, vice president of Louisiana Central says you have to pass a test to get the certificate.

“It’s important for employers to be able to connect and see a credentialed workforce, to be able to hire smarter, to be able to reduce turnover, to be able to reduce training cost and to be able to improve safety.”

Bailey says the new certificate helps her find workers that have the best chance of being a good fit for her company.

“At Roy O. Martin we are looking for qualified individuals that have the credentials needed in order to join our company and continue learning and developing so that our company can continue to be successful.”

And when the company is successful, she says the employees with the new certification are in the best position to share in that success.

