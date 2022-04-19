Cenla Voices Improve the Writing Skills of Military Veterans

Military veterans have spent their lives serving their country.

Cenla Voices want to give back to these veterans in a special way.

They facilitate creative writing workshops free to the military community.

Karen Slatten helps veterans seek therapy through writing.

Their goal is to teach them writing fundamentals.

She is honored to offer them a chance to express themselves.

Caroline Randall-Boudreaux gets writing inspiration from filmmaker Julia Cameron.

She will use writing exercises from Cameron’s book to unblock their mental state.

She will teach veterans how to use their voices proudly.

They discussed ways to create a safe environment to receive constructive criticism.

Gift bags and pamphlets will be given to give them for extra support.

Cenla Voices hopes this workshop will encourage them and let them know they are not alone.

The creative writing workshop will be on Saturday, April 23rd at 10 am. It will be on the third floor of the Alexandria International Airport.