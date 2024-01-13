CENLA to Reach “feels-like” Temperature Near Zero

ALEXANDRIA, La – It may be time to adjust your thermostat. Meteorologist Christopher Mathis says the forecast has freezing temperatures on the way.

“It’s going to get really cold Monday night and again Tuesday night. We’re expecting middle teens by early Wednesday morning.”

And CENLA Weather meteorologist Nick Mikulas says temperatures this low doesn’t happen too often.

“I think the last time we saw this was going to be our late December, our Christmas outbreak in 2022 and then there was one in February of 2021 that was similar.”

So, when it comes to staying warm with temperatures potentially reaching a “feels like” level near 0 Atlas Home Service Keith Lasyone says keeping not only you but your whole house warm may present a challenge.

“Remember, the thermostat is just the temperature at that one spot on the wall. Now you get further from your thermostat and your house is not insulated very well. It might be five, ten degrees cooler.”

Most utility companies suggest around 68 degrees as the ideal temperature to warm your house. For those that need extra warmth from alternate energy sources like space heaters, Lasyone cautions people to be careful.

“The biggest thing, after storms go through, the number one killer is carbon monoxide. So, you’ve got to make sure you keep that generator several feet away from the window, so you don’t get that carbon monoxide inside your home.”

Regarding backup power or just the extra heat, he says not to forget to prepare in advance.

“If you have a gas-powered generator, make sure your gas cans are full.”

And it’s extra important to get that preparation out of the way now because along with the freeze, Mathis says precipitation may follow.

“Very cold, unusually cold early next week. There could possibly even be some freezing rain or other kind of wintry precipitation.”

-30-