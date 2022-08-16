Cenla Shrine Circus Raises Funds for Shriner Kids

The Cenla Shrine Club has been around for over 140 years.

Their mission is to improve the lives of children coping with complicated medical conditions.

President of the Cenla Shrine Club Kyle Lord loves being a positive influence in the lives of the Shriner Kids.

“I decided to become a Shriner because I realized that it would better me as far as in my life from my kids to set a better role model for them and that I would be able to make a difference in the community.”

As a Shriner, Kyle Lord says he loves to participate in the Shriner parades.

“And I drive a little truck in the parades. And just to be able to see the kids smiling from my own to other ones on the sides of the roads, when we’re in the parades. Whenever we go to the parades, they see us with our fez hats on, and as soon as they see that, you can see their eyes just light up because they know what’s coming.

Shriners spend time with Shriner kids and transport them to their hospitals.

President of the Cenla Shrine Club Kyle Lord says, “The Cenla Shrine Club benefits the community by housing events here for the Shriner Children that partake in our clinics and make sure they have the transportation funds if they need to be able to go to that.”

Since the first Shriner’s Hospital was founded in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1922, they have grown to help children all over the world.

Jordan, a Shriners Kid says, “I’ve been a patient in Shriners ever since the day I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. I had one big operation and now I’m almost walking independently.”

Shelby, a Shriners Kid says, “I’ve been a patient at Shriner’s for 17 years now. I was born with one leg shorter than the other and I’ve had two leg lengthening surgeries to fix it. If it wasn’t for this amazing place, I would still be walking with a 6-inch lift in my shoe.”

The Cenla Shrine Circus raises funds to help Shriner kids and provide family entertainment.

President of the Cenla Shrine Club Kyle Lord says, “When people come out to the Cenla Shrine Circus, they can expect to have a very fun time, lots of laughing. We’ll have trapeze artists. We’ll have many talented animals performing feats and acts. You’ll have other entertainers there. You’ll have the clowns.”

When Kyle Lord puts his fez hat on, he says he feels he is a part of a brotherhood, and he encourages others to join.

“When you become a Shriner after you are a Mason, we strive to make each other better and hold each other accountable and to set better role models for the children that are in our community.”

Kyle Lord says through the circus, the community can support Shriner Hospitals all over the world.

The Shriner’s calling is to pick up kids when they are hurting and help them have a better life.

The Cenla Shrine Circus will be on September 10th and 11th. Tickets can be purchased at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.