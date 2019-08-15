Cenla Shrine Circus free to kids 12 & under

With three rings of affordable family fun, “The Shrine Circus” will thrill fans of all ages. Come see the death-defying aerial acts, animal attractions including tigers and elephants. In addition to the performing acts, kids will have the unique opportunity to ride and pet different types of animals. *Acts are subject to change*

Saturday August 24 Shows: 10 AM, 2 PM, 7 PM

Sunday August 25 Shows: 2 PM & 6 PM

Tickets are $12 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult! Tickets are also available at Mac’s Fresh Market.