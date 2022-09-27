Cenla Running Heroes Host their 3rd Annual Red Wagon 5K Run to Raise Funds for St. Jude

The Cenla Running Heroes are hosting their 3rd annual Red Wagon 5K and 1 mile Wagon Pull.

Their goal is to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Cenla Running Hero and LAC Manager Ronnie Schwartz says, “We have so many children in Central Louisiana who are affected by childhood cancer going back for treatments or wellness checks. So, you might not see them on an everyday basis, but they are here in Central Louisiana. They just don’t wear the title across their chest.”

Because cancer is a dark journey, Ronnie Schwartz wants the Red Wagon 5k Run to represent joy for a cancer patient.

“To see a kid being pulled by a wagon by his parents to the doctor’s appointment or a treatment, that’s what they do. Whether they’re there with an IV pole or what it is, but the kids always seem to have a smile on their face.”

Participants can run or walk the 5k or bring their wagons out for the wagon pull.

To win a finisher medal, be one of the top 150 runners and CLECO is the title sponsor.

All proceeds from the race will be donated to treat children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Ronnie Schwartz says, “It hits close to home, we have several St. Jude’s kids that are on our team, their parents are on the team and so you know, that inspires us to raise money for them.”

Through the race, they can fulfill St. Jude’s philosophy of tending to the patients’ emotions and their physical state.

You can sign up with this link: https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Alexandria/RedWagon5K

The race will start October 1st at 8 am at England Airpark next to what used to be the Tiger Lanes.