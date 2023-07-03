Cenla Pregnancy Center and Rapides Regional Gives Parents Tips to Protect Babies in Extreme Heat

According to the National Safety Council, 38 children under the age of 15 die every year from heatstroke after being left in a hot car. So far, 8 deaths have been reported in the U.S. this year.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how parents can keep their babies safe in the summer.

Parents need to always look before they lock their children in a car seat.

Executive Director of Cenla Pregnancy Center Kim Lyons says, “Often times moms hesitate for wanting to put their children or especially their infant babies in car seats because it’s so hot.”

Babies under six months should not be left under direct sunlight.

Lyons says, “Please always make it a priority to place your baby or your or your child or your toddler in a car seat. It is super, super important even in these hot months. I’ll tell you, my youngest will oftentimes put an ice pack in her car seat before she gets in because it is so hot.”

According to the CDC, extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Rapides Regional M.D. Stacy Ram Singh says, “Children can have symptoms from diarrhea, they’re lethargic, they’re very tired. If they’re having seizures or any sort of altered mental status, they should be seen by a medical provider immediately.”

Dr. Ram Singh advises parents to never leave their children alone in a hot car.

“Babies younger than six months, get them a hat. They’re not old enough for sunscreen, so they need their bodies covered. They need a hat that covers their ears and their neck as well as light, light, comfortable clothing to allow ventilation.”

To help new parents, the center provides a car seat safety program.

“They can take classes to earn material goods such as car seats, which is such a huge topic, especially during the summer months.”

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force offers free seat checks around the state. Contact the Cenla Pregnancy Center to enroll in the car safety program.