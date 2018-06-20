CenLA Parishes Included in USDA Designated Natural Disaster Areas

(Press Release) Baton Rouge, La. (June 20, 2018) –Agricultural producers in Natchitoches and Red River parishes who lost property caused by tornadoes and high winds from April 6 through April 7, 2018 are eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) physical loss loans, said Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

According to a news release, FSA is offering these low-interest emergency loans to producers with a qualifying loss in eligible parishes. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock.

In addition, producers in nine contiguous parishes may be eligible for programs based on this designation. They are: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Desoto, Grant, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

The deadline for producers in designated primary and contiguous parishes to apply for loans for physical losses is Feb. 1, 2019.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Strain urged producers who may be eligible to contact their local parish FSA office for further information. Additional information is also available online at http://offices.usda.gov or http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.