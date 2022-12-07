Cenla Man Wins St. Jude Hero Among Us Award

The St. Jude Hero Among Us award went to a central Louisiana hero this year. ABC 31 News Joel Massey sat down with him and has this report.

Ronnie Schwartz won the St. Jude Hero Among Us award for 2022. His team raised $177,000 at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

Schwartz said, “We have a team here in Central Louisiana called Cenla Running Heroes. We get together every year anywhere between 30 to 40 of us. We always look forward to the first week in December for St. Jude marathon weekend and we put together a team and everybody that’s on the team has a certain amount of money that they have to raise and that’s our goal to raise as much money as we can.”

Schwartz didn’t expect to receive the award this year.

“It’s an award that they give every year. I just didn’t think that it would go to a hero. Last year it was a newsman in Memphis that received the award, and this award is basically somebody that works with other teams other people to raise money for St. Jude.

The hero talks about the way St. Jude impacts the lives of those they serve.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is probably the most awesome hospital I’ve ever been a part of. No child ever pays a penny to go to the hospital. They share cancer research throughout the country. It’s a hospital that has a cure rate of 80 percent. One day we hope we can push that to 100 percent. A parent that when their child finds out they have cancer, I can’t imagine what they go through, and what this does is they have nothing to worry about once they get there. They will pay for travel, food expense, hotel expense while the child’s in the hospital, and that takes a lot of pressure off the parents at that time.”

Schwartz plans on raising money participating in the Memphis marathon for years to come. His team has a lofty goal for next year.

“It’s been an honor to receive this award. We look forward to 2023. Our team has really set a goal pretty high of raising a million dollars, and we really feel like this next year we’re going to hit that total.”