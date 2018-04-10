Cenla Holi Fest & Color walk for Kids

This is our 7th year Downtown Alexandria. We grew from 50 in 2012 to

500 last year.Purpose is two fold:

make people around us aware of, appreciate and take notice of the

beauty in life & culture that lies within our world…CENLA.

Your Participation in color walk & Donation CAN help Eradicate Child

Abuse in Central Louisiana, empowering them towards a bright and

promising future.

You CAN make a difference!

Our event page on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Cenla-The-Original-Holi-Fest-259023877969838/events/