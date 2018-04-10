Community News Events 

Cenla Holi Fest & Color walk for Kids

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

This is our 7th year Downtown Alexandria. We grew from 50 in 2012 to
500 last year.Purpose is two fold:
make people around us aware of, appreciate and take notice of the
beauty in life & culture that lies within our world…CENLA.
Your Participation in color walk & Donation CAN help Eradicate Child
Abuse in Central Louisiana, empowering them towards a bright and
promising future.
You CAN make a difference!
Our event page on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/Cenla-The-Original-Holi-Fest-259023877969838/events/

Count Down is on… Our Holi-Fest 2018 and Color Race/Run to benefit CAN (Children Advocacy Network) is April 21, 2018 Downtown Alexandria. Watch for the upcoming Information to be a part of it.
Webpage: http://www.childrensadvocacy.net/

You May Also Like

Firefighters Take Safety Message to Schools This Week

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Firefighters Take Safety Message to Schools This Week

Grant High Principal First Female to Hold Position

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Grant High Principal First Female to Hold Position

Montessori Educational Center to host 6th Annual Barry Gala Fundraiser

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Montessori Educational Center to host 6th Annual Barry Gala Fundraiser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *