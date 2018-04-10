Cenla Holi Fest & Color walk for Kids
This is our 7th year Downtown Alexandria. We grew from 50 in 2012 to
500 last year.Purpose is two fold:
make people around us aware of, appreciate and take notice of the
beauty in life & culture that lies within our world…CENLA.
Your Participation in color walk & Donation CAN help Eradicate Child
Abuse in Central Louisiana, empowering them towards a bright and
promising future.
You CAN make a difference!
Our event page on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/Cenla-The-Original-Holi-Fest-259023877969838/events/
Count Down is on… Our Holi-Fest 2018 and Color Race/Run to benefit CAN (Children Advocacy Network) is April 21, 2018 Downtown Alexandria. Watch for the upcoming Information to be a part of it.
Webpage: http://