Cenla Heath Fest

Region 6 Office of Public Health (OPH) will host a public health fest on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Rapides Parish Health Unit located at 5604-A Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The health fest is free and open to the public and will provide education on breastfeeding, food and nutrition, sexually transmitted diseases, immunizations and more. There also will be a one-mile walk, blood pressure checks, door prizes, and face painting for kids.

The purpose of the health fest is to promote health and wellness and prevent disease and injuries in Central Louisiana. Region 6 OPH provides preventive and medical services through its public health units in Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes.

The theme for this inaugural event is “Public Health Affects Us All: Geaux Healthy!”

To setup a booth at the health fest or for more information, contact Charlotte Amphion at 318-487-5282, ext. 211 or Shalane Pitts at 318-487-5396.

First Annual Cenla Public Health Fest-Flyer FINAL REVISED

Join us for the First Annual Cenla Public Health Fest on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, from 9: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All activities will take place at the Rapides Parish Health Unit located at 5604-A Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria next to the Rapides Parish Coliseum. Booths will be setup inside and outside the health unit. The purpose of the Public Health Fest is to protect and promote the health and wellness of all individuals and communities in Louisiana. We will accomplish this through education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, preventing disease and injury, enforcing regulations that protect the environment, sharing vital information and assuring preventive services to uninsured and underserved individuals and families. The theme for this inaugural event is “Public Health Affects Us All: Geaux Healthy!” There will be information on breastfeeding, food and nutrition (WIC program), sexually transmitted diseases, immunizations, etc. There also will be door prizes, a one-mile walk, and face painting.

We will do our best to provide table and chairs. However, some participants may have to share tables due to the limited numbers of tables available. Therefore, if you have a table, please bring it. You are welcome to bring a tent if it will work better for your organization (electricity is not available). There is no cost to participate, and the event is free and open to the public (all ages are welcome). Please complete the attached Registration Form to confirm your participation as a vendor/partner and return it by July 12. You may start setting up as early as 8 a.m. on August 9. However, please have your booth ready by 9:30 a.m. There will be a designated parking area for vendors/partners. Some ideas for your table/booth include health and wellness information, breastfeeding topics, interactive or learning games, crafts for kids, public safety information, etc. We look forward to seeing you at the First Annual Cenla Public Health Fest.

If you have any questions, please contact Charlotte Amphion at 318-487-5282, ext. 211 or by email me at charlotte.amphion@la.gov., or Shalane Pitts at 318-487-5396 or by email at Shalane.pitts@la.gov.