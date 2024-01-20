CenLa Healthy Start Opens in Alexandria; Offers Free Social Services

ALEXANDRIA, La – ‘The Family Tree’ has a new branch… more specifically a new location. The new program “CenLa Healthy Start” provides free social services to pregnant women, mothers, fathers and caregivers.

That’s exactly how Naye Wilson found the program.

“I came into the Healthy Start program as a participating pregnant, but I also lost a baby as well,” said Wilson. “And so I was able to get all of the resources as far as more information about what happened with my baby and how that works. And when I was pregnant, I was able to utilize the resources.”

The Family Tree’s healthy start program is accessible to all eight Central Louisiana parishes now, with its new Alexandria location. The support that the program provides makes Wilson excited.

“So the family tree and the Healthy Start program kind of made me feel like, okay, like there’s other moms here,” said Wilson. “Like she might tell me about her baby. I could tell her about my baby. It just feels like you kind of belong in like a place,”

Wilson now works with The Family Tree because of the impact the healthy start program had on her.

Kristen Copenhaver says, that’s the goal.

“We want moms to have healthy babies,” said Copenhaver. “We want moms to be healthy and we want babies to reach their first birthday.”

Resources like social services, support, and the parent shop are enough to be thrilled about, but Wilson says what makes it better is the price.

“Its free! Its free!”

For more information on all of CenLa Healthy Start’s services and hours, follow this link.

