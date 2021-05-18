CENLA Giving Day raises over $531,000

Alexandria, La., May 17, 2021 – Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) raised over $531,000 for 37 local nonprofit organizations through its first-ever CENLA Giving Day on May 4, 2021. This powerful online fundraising initiative united the Central Louisiana community in support of the nonprofit community.

As an incentive to participate in CENLA Giving Day, CLCF offered $21,000 in additional funding to those participating nonprofits meeting specific fundraising goals. The nonprofits that received additional funds included Alexandria Country Day School, Children’s Advocacy Network and Rapides Symphony Orchestra. For a list of all participating nonprofits fundraisers, view the final leaderboard at https://www.cenlagivingday.org/leaderboard_npo

CENLA Giving Day would not have been possible without our generous sponsors including

BOM; Roy O’Martin; Cleco; Cenla Broadcasting; Jackson Street Pediatrics; Faircloth, Melton, Sobel & Bash, LLC; Justiss Oil; Red River Bank.

Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) is a nonprofit organization that encourages effective giving from people who care about Central Louisiana. CLCF administers charitable funds established through gifts and bequests from individuals, families, businesses, and other nonprofit organizations. Uniting the regions’ citizens, financial advisors, and nonprofit agencies, CLCF seeks to stimulate charitable giving to improve the quality of life in Central Louisiana. The Foundation invests these funds to increase the philanthropic capacity across the region.