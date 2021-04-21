Cenla “Giving Day” is almost here but you can donate now

CENLA giving day is May 4th. This is a day that many non-profits urge our residents to donate to their programs. After more than a year with many programs closed due to the pandemic, the individuals that Evergreen supports are eager to return to their communities, their jobs, their places of worship, and their day programs. CENLA “Giving Day” is the perfect time to donate the funds needed to accelerate workforce training for a rapid transition back to employment, increase staffing, arts and crafts items for our cultural art centers, and so much more

To make an impact and celebrate the gifts and talents people with disabilities can contribute to our community, donate to CENLA Giving Day. Early giving is now open.