Cenla encouraging residents to shop local this Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday, or as some call it “Shop Small Saturday”, has been held annually since 2010 on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

On this day, residents are encouraged to shop at small, locally owned stores and eat at locally owned restaurants. Studies show by “shopping small” or local, more money is kept in the local economy.

For every $100 spent at locally-owned business, $68 will stay in that community compared to $43 by shopping at national chains. Additionally, local jobs are created and communities can make their area a shopping destination, attracting more visitors and benefiting everyone.

Today, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, along with the Mayor of Ball and a representative from the City of Pineville, held a press conference to encourage Cenla residents to shop small this Saturday.

Central Louisiana has a number of locally owned shops, boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops and more. So, while you’re out this weekend don’t forget to stop at one of these places and show your support for the local community.

