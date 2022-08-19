Cenla Eclectic Homeschooling Provides Classes at Trinity Baptist Church

Finding the right kind of schooling for your children can be a difficult decision.

Homeschooling is one option families can consider.

Connor Bradley says he is excited to participate in homeschooling at Trinity Baptist Church.

“I love to learn about science and space and science experiments.”

Olivia Phillips says she is proud to be a part of Cenla Eclectic Homeschooling.

“That means we support all kinds of homeschooling, no matter what the style is, no matter where you’re at with your family. We’re not affiliated with any curriculum so you can just come, and we believe that the support of the community around you is what makes you successful at homeschooling and we can be that community for your family.”

She enjoys the aspect of parents being involved in teaching unique classes and activities.

“You’ll just come in the morning, we’re all meet together, and all the kids go off to their classes which are taught completely by their parents and grandparents so that’s what makes it a co-op is that everyone is involved, and you just come on Friday morning and the kids get to go to their classes.”

She says homeschooling exposes children to all kinds of new information.

“A parent will have an idea on what class they would like to teach and then you know, we talk about it. They submit it, it gets approved and then some of our favorite classes in the past were baking, science experiments, PE classes, mock trials, team building. We’ve had lots of different classes and our kids really like them.”

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation raises equal awareness of all education options available for children and families.

Vice President of Public Awareness Shelby Doyle says, “We see homeschooling being an option for families who might want to choose a private school but can’t quite get to that price tag of tuition, but still want to have more control over their child’s education so it’s not free but it is fairly low cost.”

Shelby Doyle says homeschooling can be affordable for parents.

“And Louisiana actually has a program that allows you to take a tax deduction for up to 50 percent of your homeschooling expenses, which a lot of parents might be excited to hear.”

Shelby Doyle says it is best to weigh the pros and cons of each type of schooling.

Today there are plenty of options for parents to choose from when deciding a school for their children.

Cenla Eclectic Homeschooling will host their open house at Trinity Baptist Church from 9 am to 12 pm on August 19th.