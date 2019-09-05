“Cenla Duck Derby” this Saturday

Rubber Duck Racing, Food Trucks, Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Music, Kids Crafts, and Kids Activities

The annual Cenla Duck Derby presented by T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum is Saturday September 7, 2019 starting at 10am. Get ready to watch up to 5,000 rubber ducks race down a giant 80′ water slide. You could be the one to adopt the Ricky Bobby of rubber ducks that could win the $1000 Grand Prize, $750 2nd Place, $500 3rd Place or other great prizes. There will be multiple races with winners in every race.

This is a block-party style event with kids crafts and activities. The Children’s Museum will have free admission during the event. All proceeds benefit the mission of the T.R.E.E. House.

There will be a road closure from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, on St. James Street between Lee and Winn streets.

The City of Alexandria will close the road for the T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum annual Duck Derby.

Drivers please use caution and allow extra time for your commute.