CENLA COVID VACCINE SITES (LIMITED QUANTITIES ONLY)
|
Walgreens Co.
|
Walgreens #10538
|
yes
|
no
|
337-239-2285
|
2008 S 5th Street
|
Leesville
|
Vernon
|
6
|
LA
|
71446
|
Pharmacy – chain;
|
Safeway/Albertsons Pharmacy
|
Albertsons/Savon #3215
|
yes
|
no
|
713-268-3861
|
2265 S Macarthur Drive
|
Alexandria
|
Rapides
|
6
|
LA
|
71301
|
Pharmacy – chain;
|
Brookshire Grocery Company
|
Super 1 Pharmacy #601
|
yes
|
no
|
318-442-5710
|
604 MacArthur Drive
|
Alexandria
|
Rapides
|
6
|
LA
|
71303
|
Pharmacy – chain;
|
Book’s Pharmacy, LTD
|
Book’s Pharmacy, LTD
|
yes
|
no
|
318-414-2616
|
1158 Logan Sewell Drive
|
Vidalia
|
Concordia
|
6
|
LA
|
71373
|
Pharmacy – independent;
|
Sentry Drugs of Marksville, Inc.
|
Don’s Pharmasave
|
yes
|
no
|
318-253-8747
|
134 Rue Medecine Street
|
Marksville
|
Avoyelles
|
6
|
LA
|
71351
|
Pharmacy – independent;
|
Holloway Pharmacy, LLC
|
Holloway Pharmacy
|
yes
|
no
|
318-466-3113
|
12805 Highway 28E
|
Pineville
|
Rapides
|
6
|
LA
|
71360
|
Pharmacy – independent;
|
Walgreens Co.
|
Walgreens #9182
|
yes
|
yes
|
318-640-8066
|
3400 Military Highway
|
Pineville
|
Rapides
|
6
|
LA
|
71360
|
Pharmacy – chain;
|
Walgreens Co.
|
Walgreens #11830
|
yes
|
yes
|
318-240-7149
|
236 S Main Street
|
Marksville
|
Avoyelles
|
6
|
LA
|
71351
|
Pharmacy – chain;
|
Brookshire Grocery Company
|
Super 1 Pharmacy #609
|
yes
|
yes
|
318-640-0145
|
2951 Cottingham Expressway
|
Pineville
|
Rapides
|
6
|
LA
|
71360
|
Pharmacy – chain;
|
Cottonport Corner Drug LLC
|
Cottonport Corner Drug
|
yes
|
yes
|
318-876-3665
|
206 Choupique Lane
|
Cottonport
|
Avoyelles
|
6
|
LA
|
71327
|
Pharmacy – independent;
|
SCOTT’S APOTHECARY, LLC (Scott’s Pharmacy/Ferriday)
|
Scott’s Pharmacy Ferriday
|
yes
|
yes
|
318-757-3035
|
114 Serio Boulevard
|
Ferriday
|
Concordia
|
6
|
LA
|
71334
|
Pharmacy – independent;
|
PEARSON SPECIALTY PHARMACY
|
Pearson Specialty Pharmacy
|
yes
|
yes
|
(318)448-7366
|
2804 N Bolton Avenue
|
Alexandria
|
Rapides
|
6
|
LA
|
71303
|
Pharmacy – independent;
|
CHAUDHRY CLINIC LLC
|
Chaudhry Clinic LLC
|
yes
|
yes
|
|
(318)992-4133
|
11809 Highway 84 West
|
Jena
|
La Salle
|
6
|
LA
|
71342
|
Medical Facility
|
WINN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
|
East Grant Community Health Center
|
yes
|
yes
|
(318)310-2510
|
9465 Highway 165
|
Pollock
|
Grant
|
6
|
LA
|
71467
|
FQHC
|
OUTPATIENT MEDICAL CLINICS
|
Outpatient Medical Center Leesville
|
yes
|
yes
|
(337)238-1274
|
908 S 10th Street
|
Leesville
|
Vernon
|
6
|
LA
|
71446
|
FQHC
|
RAPIDES PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER
|
Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc.
|
yes
|
yes
|
(318)487-4400
|
1217 Willow Glen River Road
|
Alexandria
|
Rapides
|
6
|
LA
|
71303
|
FQHC
|
WINN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
|
Winn Community Health Center
|
yes
|
yes
|
(318)648-0375
|
431 W Lafayette Street
|
Winnfield
|
Winn
|
6
|
LA
|
71483
|
FQHC
|
Region 6 Catahoula Parish Health Unit
|
Catahoula Parish Health Unit (@ Jonesville Armory)
|
yes
|
yes
|
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXH1ANQVMd24B3ootDLlugc-zUvR1ux1ug8u8hFaRNxSZRoQ/viewform
|
|
610 Dorothy Drive
|
Jonesville
|
Catahoula
|
6
|
LA
|
71343
|
Parish Health Unit