Monday, January 25, 2021
CENLA COVID VACCINE SITES (LIMITED QUANTITIES ONLY)

Walgreens Co.

Walgreens #10538

yes

no

https://www.walgreens.com/covid19vac

337-239-2285

2008 S 5th Street

Leesville

Vernon

6

LA

71446

Pharmacy – chain;

Safeway/Albertsons Pharmacy

Albertsons/Savon #3215

yes

no

https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons3215

713-268-3861

2265 S Macarthur Drive

Alexandria

Rapides

6

LA

71301

Pharmacy – chain;

Brookshire Grocery Company

Super 1 Pharmacy #601

yes

no

https://www.super1foods.com/stores/alexandria-601/6018

318-442-5710

604 MacArthur Drive

Alexandria

Rapides

6

LA

71303

Pharmacy – chain;

Book’s Pharmacy, LTD

Book’s Pharmacy, LTD

yes

no

https://www.bookspharmacy.com/contact

318-414-2616

1158 Logan Sewell Drive

Vidalia

Concordia

6

LA

71373

Pharmacy – independent;

Sentry Drugs of Marksville, Inc.

Don’s Pharmasave

yes

no

https://www.facebook.com/Dons-Pharmasave-347236548798253/

318-253-8747

134 Rue Medecine Street

Marksville

Avoyelles

6

LA

71351

Pharmacy – independent;

Holloway Pharmacy, LLC

Holloway Pharmacy

yes

no

https://www.hollowaypharmacy.com/contact

318-466-3113

12805 Highway 28E

Pineville

Rapides

6

LA

71360

Pharmacy – independent;

Walgreens Co.

Walgreens #9182

yes

yes

https://www.walgreens.com/covid19vac

318-640-8066

3400 Military Highway

Pineville

Rapides

6

LA

71360

Pharmacy – chain;

Walgreens Co.

Walgreens #11830

yes

yes

https://www.walgreens.com/covid19vac

318-240-7149

236 S Main Street

Marksville

Avoyelles

6

LA

71351

Pharmacy – chain;

Brookshire Grocery Company

Super 1 Pharmacy #609

yes

yes

https://www.super1foods.com/stores/pineville-609/6026

318-640-0145

2951 Cottingham Expressway

Pineville

Rapides

6

LA

71360

Pharmacy – chain;

Cottonport Corner Drug LLC

Cottonport Corner Drug

yes

yes

https://www.facebook.com/cottonportcornerdrug.giftboutique/

318-876-3665

206 Choupique Lane

Cottonport

Avoyelles

6

LA

71327

Pharmacy – independent;

SCOTT’S APOTHECARY, LLC (Scott’s Pharmacy/Ferriday)

Scott’s Pharmacy Ferriday

yes

yes

https://www.scottspharmacy.org/#tab6

318-757-3035

114 Serio Boulevard

Ferriday

Concordia

6

LA

71334

Pharmacy – independent;

PEARSON SPECIALTY PHARMACY

Pearson Specialty Pharmacy

yes

yes

mailto:pdrugs7@bellsouth.net

(318)448-7366

2804 N Bolton Avenue

Alexandria

Rapides

6

LA

71303

Pharmacy – independent;

CHAUDHRY CLINIC LLC

Chaudhry Clinic LLC

yes

yes

(318)992-4133

11809 Highway 84 West

Jena

La Salle

6

LA

71342

Medical Facility

WINN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

East Grant Community Health Center

yes

yes

https://www.facebook.com/eastgrantcommunityhealthceter/

(318)310-2510

9465 Highway 165

Pollock

Grant

6

LA

71467

FQHC

OUTPATIENT MEDICAL CLINICS

Outpatient Medical Center Leesville

yes

yes

http://www.outpatientmedical.org

(337)238-1274

908 S 10th Street

Leesville

Vernon

6

LA

71446

FQHC

RAPIDES PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER

Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc.

yes

yes

http://www.rphcc.org/contact/

(318)487-4400

1217 Willow Glen River Road

Alexandria

Rapides

6

LA

71303

FQHC

WINN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

Winn Community Health Center

yes

yes

https://www.winnchc.org/our-locations

(318)648-0375

431 W Lafayette Street

Winnfield

Winn

6

LA

71483

FQHC

Region 6 Catahoula Parish Health Unit

Catahoula Parish Health Unit (@ Jonesville Armory)

yes

yes

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXH1ANQVMd24B3ootDLlugc-zUvR1ux1ug8u8hFaRNxSZRoQ/viewform

610 Dorothy Drive

Jonesville

Catahoula

6

LA

71343

Parish Health Unit

