Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Cenla Community Job Fair, September 17th

Jacque Murphy
September 17th, 11am-4pm, the Cenla Community Job Fair hosted by the Alexandria Mall & Sponsored by
Come apply at these hiring business:
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria Fire Department
Christus St. Frances Cabrini
Winn Correctional Center
Atlas Home Service
US Army Civilian Corp (Security Division)
Rapides Regional Medical
Acadian Ambulance
Tranco Global
PJ’s Coffee
Cenla Moving & Delivery Services LLC
Precious Beginnings Academy
Kids B’Dazzled, llc
Rapides Early Childcare Centers
Roy O Martin

